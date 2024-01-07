The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won six straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. South Florida matchup.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline South Florida Moneyline
BetMGM UAB (-3.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UAB (-3.5) 149.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. South Florida Betting Trends

  • UAB has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Blazers' 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • South Florida has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

UAB Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers rate UAB much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (184th).
  • The Blazers were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • UAB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

