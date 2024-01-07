UAB vs. South Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), who have won six straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. South Florida matchup.
UAB vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-3.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UAB (-3.5)
|149.5
|-170
|+138
UAB vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- UAB has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, nine out of the Blazers' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- South Florida has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Bulls and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 12 times this season.
UAB Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate UAB much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (184th).
- The Blazers were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- UAB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
