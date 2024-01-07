UAB vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) and UAB Blazers (11-3) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Blazers took care of business in their most recent outing 65-63 against Memphis on Wednesday.
UAB vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
UAB vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 67, UAB 61
Other AAC Predictions
UAB Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Blazers beat the Memphis Tigers 65-63 on January 3.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
UAB 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-63 at home over Memphis (No. 160) on January 3
- 65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 246) on December 30
- 85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 254) on November 27
- 70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on November 6
- 73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 284) on December 9
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 16.8 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 47.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
- Denim DeShields: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
- Tracey Bershers: 9.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (31-for-74)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Maddie Walsh: 7.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +152 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per outing (99th in college basketball).
- At home, the Blazers score 74.8 points per game. Away, they average 64.5.
- At home, UAB allows 63.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 57.5.
