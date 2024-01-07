Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Women's Sun Belt Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Power Rankings
1. JMU
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: W 77-72 vs Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. Marshall
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: W 68-51 vs Arkansas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs UL Monroe
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs Georgia Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 68-62 vs Southern Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
6. Texas State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: L 64-55 vs Georgia State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 96-49 vs South Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs Old Dominion
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: JMU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. Troy
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: W 86-80 vs Coastal Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
10. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: L 68-51 vs Marshall
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
11. Louisiana
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-18
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 77-72 vs JMU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Troy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
12. Georgia State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: W 64-55 vs Texas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Marshall
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
13. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 211th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: L 86-80 vs Troy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
14. South Alabama
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 96-49 vs Appalachian State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UL Monroe
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.