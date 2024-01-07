Will Kyle Pitts find his way into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has posted a 640-yard season thus far (40 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 51 throws out of 87 targets.

Pitts has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 4 51 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 6 3 57 1 Week 15 @Panthers 4 3 37 0 Week 16 Colts 4 3 49 1 Week 17 @Bears 5 1 5 0

