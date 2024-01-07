In the Week 18 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Khadarel Hodge hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's 22 targets have led to 14 catches for 232 yards (17.8 per game).

Hodge, in 12 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 18 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 16 Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Bears 2 0 0 0

