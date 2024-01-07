Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (20-15) and Atlanta Hawks (14-20) will square off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray are players to watch for the Magic and Hawks, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE

BSFL, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 150-116, on Friday. Murray starred with 30 points, and also had one rebound and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 30 1 2 0 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16 4 3 2 0 1 Trae Young 13 2 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.7 points, 3.0 boards and 11.1 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

Murray contributes with 20.9 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

Clint Capela averages 11.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists, making 58.7% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic's averages for the season are 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Watch Banchero, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.8 3.4 11.7 1.6 0.2 3.9 Dejounte Murray 23.1 4.6 4.2 1.0 0.4 2.6 Clint Capela 11.7 10.1 1.2 0.5 1.4 0.0 Saddiq Bey 12.3 7.3 1.3 1.0 0.2 2.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.6 2.3 2.7 0.5 0.1 2.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.