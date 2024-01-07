The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

This year the Falcons score just 0.4 fewer points per game (19) than the Saints allow (19.4).

The Falcons collect 330.9 yards per game, just 7.6 more than the 323.3 the Saints give up.

Atlanta rushes for 130.1 yards per game, 7.6 more yards than the 122.5 New Orleans allows.

The Falcons have 25 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 26 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons put up 14 points per game in away games (five less than their overall average), and give up 20.4 away from home (0.1 more than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained away from home (271.5) is lower than their overall average (330.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (336) is higher than overall (316.1).

Atlanta's average yards passing away from home (155.6) is lower than its overall average (200.8). But its average yards allowed in road games (217.6) is higher than overall (200.2).

The Falcons' average yards rushing away from home (115.9) is lower than their overall average (130.1). But their average yards conceded away from home (118.4) is higher than overall (115.9).

The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (38.9%) and defense (32.1%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 40.2% and 33.9%, respectively.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis W 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago L 37-17 CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - CBS

