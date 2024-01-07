Based on our computer model, the New Orleans Saints will defeat the Atlanta Falcons when they square off at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Offensively, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL with 22.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (323.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL (330.9 total yards per game) and 11th defensively (316.1 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (42) Saints 25, Falcons 16

Place your bets on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Falcons Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 40.8% chance to win.

Atlanta has put together a 5-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In 2023, six Atlanta games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 1.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Falcons games (40.1).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 63.6%.

New Orleans has covered five times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

A total of five out of 16 New Orleans games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 42 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Saints games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 22.1 19.4 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.6 Atlanta 19 20.3 24 20.3 14 20.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.