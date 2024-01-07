Will Drake London Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 18?
In the Week 18 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drake London find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- London has been targeted on 101 occasions, and has 65 receptions, leading the Falcons with 864 yards (57.6 per game) while scoring two TDs this season.
- In two of 15 games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
Drake London Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|8
|6
|67
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|6
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|3
|28
|1
|Week 5
|Texans
|9
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12
|9
|125
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|7
|5
|55
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|36
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|7
|5
|91
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|5
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|11
|10
|172
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|10
|4
|56
|0
