Will Desmond Ridder Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 18?
In the Week 18 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Desmond Ridder get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)
- Ridder has piled up 193 yards (13.8 per game) on 51 carries with five touchdowns.
- Ridder has found the end zone on the ground in five games this season.
Desmond Ridder Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|12
|71
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|4
|6
|39
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1
|Week 12
|Saints
|13
|21
|168
|1
|2
|7
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|12
|27
|121
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|26
|40
|347
|1
|1
|4
|15
|1
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|12
|20
|152
|1
|1
|5
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|3
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
