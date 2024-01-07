How to Watch the Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) hope to build on an 11-game home winning stretch when hosting the Auburn Tigers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 69.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 49.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 11-3 when it scores more than 49.2 points.
- Texas A&M has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.
- The 74.9 points per game the Aggies record are 20.5 more points than the Tigers give up (54.4).
- When Texas A&M totals more than 54.4 points, it is 12-1.
- When Auburn allows fewer than 74.9 points, it is 11-2.
- The Aggies shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers shoot 41.6% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Aggies allow.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Washington State
|W 69-62
|Neville Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Alabama
|W 79-58
|Neville Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee
|L 75-67
|Neville Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2024
|LSU
|-
|Neville Arena
