Auburn vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) versus the Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Tigers' most recent game was a 75-67 loss to Tennessee on Thursday.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Auburn 58
Other SEC Predictions
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
- Kentucky vs Tennessee
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- When the Tigers beat the Washington State Cougars, the No. 23 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-62 on December 20, it was their season's signature win.
- The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Auburn is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over Washington State (No. 23) on December 20
- 83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 85) on November 30
- 72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 140) on December 3
- 76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on November 12
- 67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 16
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per outing (26th in college basketball).
- The Tigers are scoring more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (64.8).
- At home, Auburn allows 53.9 points per game. Away, it allows 55.8.
