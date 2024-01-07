Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

1. East Carolina

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-4 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: W 64-63 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

2. North Texas

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: W 86-52 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Wichita State

Wichita State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

3. Rice

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-5 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 65-63 vs SMU

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Charlotte

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

10-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: W 91-69 vs UAB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. South Florida

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 18-13

10-6 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: W 70-63 vs Tulane

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. Tulsa

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 21-10

12-4 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: L 58-48 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Temple

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11

8-7 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 58-48 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wichita State

@ Wichita State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. SMU

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 65-63 vs Rice

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. UTSA

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 74-60 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Memphis

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-10 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: L 64-63 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. UAB

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

11-4 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: L 91-69 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

12. Tulane

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 70-63 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

13. Wichita State

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-10 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: L 74-60 vs UTSA

Next Game

Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

14. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-23

5-9 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 86-52 vs North Texas

Next Game