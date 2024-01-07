AAC teams will take the court in four games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the SMU Mustangs playing the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

AAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wichita State Shockers at Temple Owls 1:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates 3:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers 5:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!