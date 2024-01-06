Can we count on UAB to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-0 NR NR 149

UAB's best wins

UAB's signature win this season came in a 79-78 overtime victory on December 22 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in the RPI. With 15 points, Javian Davis was the leading scorer versus Drake. Second on the team was Yaxel Lendeborg, with 13 points.

Next best wins

90-85 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on December 29

75-71 at home over South Florida (No. 177/RPI) on January 7

66-63 over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on November 12

92-86 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on November 25

58-57 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on November 21

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Blazers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UAB has been given the 201st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Blazers have 16 games left this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

UAB has 16 games left this year, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

UAB's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 12:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

