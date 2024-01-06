The Troy Trojans (4-8) travel to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Trojans average only 2.7 more points per game (76) than the Chanticleers give up (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Troy is 3-2.

Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.

The Chanticleers record 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans allow.

Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Troy is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans shoot 39% from the field, just 2.5 lower than the Chanticleers allow.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

Troy Schedule