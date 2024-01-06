Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-7) against the Troy Trojans (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Arin Freeman: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

