The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

This season, Troy has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 13th.

The Trojans' 82.6 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.

Troy has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Troy is scoring 21.8 more points per game at home (92.0) than away (70.2).

The Trojans are allowing fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (77.8).

Troy makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (9.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (35.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule