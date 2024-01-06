If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Sumter County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.

Sumter County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomasville High School at Sumter Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Livingston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

