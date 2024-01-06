The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -4.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

South Alabama's matchups this year have an average total of 148.8, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

South Alabama has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Jaguars are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

South Alabama has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 6 54.5% 74.1 153.5 74.6 149.2 139.7 Georgia State 7 63.6% 79.4 153.5 74.6 149.2 148.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

South Alabama covered 13 times in 22 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Jaguars put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Panthers allow (74.6).

South Alabama has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 7-4-0 2-1 6-5-0 Georgia State 4-7-0 1-2 7-4-0

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits

South Alabama Georgia State 5-3 Home Record 4-1 3-3 Away Record 2-6 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.