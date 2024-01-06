The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • South Alabama is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Mountaineers average 69.5 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.1 the Jaguars give up.
  • When Appalachian State totals more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.
  • South Alabama is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.
  • The Jaguars make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 5.6% less than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
  • Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)
  • Emani Burks: 4.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Louisiana Tech L 68-34 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 Old Dominion L 62-56 Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 @ Marshall L 90-64 Cam Henderson Center
1/6/2024 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

