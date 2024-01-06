How to Watch the South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- South Alabama is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Appalachian State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Mountaineers average 69.5 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.1 the Jaguars give up.
- When Appalachian State totals more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.
- South Alabama is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Mountaineers shoot 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.
- The Jaguars make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 5.6% less than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)
- Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)
- Emani Burks: 4.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|L 68-34
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|L 62-56
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Marshall
|L 90-64
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
