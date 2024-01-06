The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

Appalachian State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The Mountaineers average 69.5 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.1 the Jaguars give up.

When Appalachian State totals more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.

South Alabama is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 5.6% less than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG% Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67) Emani Burks: 4.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%

South Alabama Schedule