The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) play the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

