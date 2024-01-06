What are South Alabama's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on South Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-3 NR NR 291

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, South Alabama defeated the SE Louisiana Lions on the road on December 15. The final score was 67-60. Michiyah Simmons compiled a team-high 16 points with four rebounds and three assists in the game versus SE Louisiana.

Next best wins

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 317/RPI) on December 8

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 341/RPI) on November 25

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, South Alabama has drawn the 234th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Jaguars have 15 games remaining this season, including two against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records above .500.

In terms of South Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.