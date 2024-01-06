The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will look to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Georgia State matchup.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 146.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

South Alabama has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Jaguars' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Georgia State has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

Panthers games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this year.

