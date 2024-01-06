The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games South Alabama shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Panthers are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jaguars sit at 265th.

The Jaguars put up 74.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 the Panthers give up.

When South Alabama scores more than 74.6 points, it is 5-2.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama is putting up 83.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 61.2 points per contest.

At home, the Jaguars are surrendering nine more points per game (78.5) than away from home (69.5).

In terms of three-pointers, South Alabama has fared better in home games this year, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 27.5% three-point percentage in away games.

