Saturday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) and South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) squaring off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Jaguars fell in their most recent outing 90-64 against Marshall on Thursday.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 71, South Alabama 62

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

On December 15, the Jaguars registered their best win of the season, a 67-60 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings.

South Alabama has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on December 15

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 265) on November 29

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 278) on November 25

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 305) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 335) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%

Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

Emani Burks: 4.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.9 points per game, 241st in college basketball, and are giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball.

At home the Jaguars are scoring 64.1 points per game, 2.9 more than they are averaging away (61.2).

At home South Alabama is giving up 61.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than it is away (69.6).

