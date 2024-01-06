SEC teams will hit the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

SEC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators 12:30 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers 1:00 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores 3:30 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Ole Miss Rebels at Tennessee Volunteers 6:00 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies 8:30 PM ET SECN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!