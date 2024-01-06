The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Citadel matchup.

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Samford is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Samford Bulldogs games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

Citadel has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Citadel Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.