The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) aim to continue a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Citadel Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Samford has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Samford Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Citadel Bulldogs sit at 106th.
  • The Samford Bulldogs score 90.1 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 66.5 the Citadel Bulldogs allow.
  • Samford is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

  • Samford is putting up 98.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
  • The Samford Bulldogs surrender 75 points per game at home, compared to 74.8 in away games.
  • Samford is averaging 12.2 threes per game with a 44.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 13.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.5 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso W 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern W 87-65 Health & PE Arena
1/3/2024 Chattanooga W 89-74 Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
1/11/2024 UNC Greensboro - Pete Hanna Center
1/13/2024 VMI - Pete Hanna Center

