How to Watch Samford vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) aim to continue a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Samford Stats Insights
- The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Citadel Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Samford has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Samford Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Citadel Bulldogs sit at 106th.
- The Samford Bulldogs score 90.1 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 66.5 the Citadel Bulldogs allow.
- Samford is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- Samford is putting up 98.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
- The Samford Bulldogs surrender 75 points per game at home, compared to 74.8 in away games.
- Samford is averaging 12.2 threes per game with a 44.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 13.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.5 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 87-65
|Health & PE Arena
|1/3/2024
|Chattanooga
|W 89-74
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/11/2024
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/13/2024
|VMI
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
