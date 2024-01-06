Saturday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) and the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) squaring off at McAlister Field House (on January 6) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Samford, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Samford vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 77, Citadel 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-4.3)

Samford (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Citadel is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Samford's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Citadel Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Samford Bulldogs games have gone over seven times. Citadel is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Samford has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Samford Performance Insights

The Samford Bulldogs' +213 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (274th in college basketball).

Samford is 91st in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 36.4 its opponents average.

Samford connects on 11.1 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.9% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 3.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 32.3%.

Samford wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.3 (341st in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.7.

