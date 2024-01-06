Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Stars on January 6, 2024
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and other players on the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg's 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games for Nashville add up to 43 total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 15 goals and 18 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Nashville's Roman Josi is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 37 points in 37 games (12 goals and 25 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
