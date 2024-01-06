The North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) face the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tucker Anderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 113th 77.8 Points Scored 69.2 300th 264th 74.4 Points Allowed 75.6 291st 174th 36.9 Rebounds 35.8 223rd 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 148th 7.8 3pt Made 8.0 137th 238th 12.7 Assists 13.2 210th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.8 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.