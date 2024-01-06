Saturday's contest between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5) and North Alabama Lions (4-9) squaring off at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Lions head into this contest following a 79-58 loss to Auburn on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 72, North Alabama 65

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

On December 19, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-64 victory over the Samford Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 216) in our computer rankings.

North Alabama has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lions are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over Samford (No. 216) on December 19

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 226) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (37-for-104)

16.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (37-for-104) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 38.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

4.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 38.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Veronaye Charlton: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Rhema Pegues: 5.9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions are being outscored by 1.8 points per game with a -24 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (114th in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per contest (320th in college basketball).

The Lions score 72.7 points per game at home, compared to 69.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, North Alabama is allowing 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 77.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.