How to Watch North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- North Alabama has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 164th.
- The Lions record 76.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears give up.
- North Alabama has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, North Alabama is posting 14.8 more points per game (84.8) than it is away from home (70.0).
- In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 68.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 80.5.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Alabama has played better at home this season, sinking 8.2 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|L 85-57
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/11/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Flowers Hall
