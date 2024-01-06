The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

North Alabama has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 164th.

The Lions record 76.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears give up.

North Alabama has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

In home games, North Alabama is posting 14.8 more points per game (84.8) than it is away from home (70.0).

In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 68.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 80.5.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Alabama has played better at home this season, sinking 8.2 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule