Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint James School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
