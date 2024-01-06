Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Madison County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairview High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy