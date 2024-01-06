Can we expect Luke Evangelista finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evangelista stats and insights

In five of 38 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.