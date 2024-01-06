Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
