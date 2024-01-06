The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • In games Jacksonville State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 94th.
  • The 72.6 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Panthers give up.
  • Jacksonville State is 4-1 when scoring more than 77 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
  • The Gamecocks are giving up 59.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.3).
  • Jacksonville State is draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.4 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Little Rock W 90-60 Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 Fort Valley State W 93-57 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/31/2023 Trevecca Nazarene W 107-67 Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida International - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
1/13/2024 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

