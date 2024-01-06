How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- In games Jacksonville State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 94th.
- The 72.6 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Panthers give up.
- Jacksonville State is 4-1 when scoring more than 77 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
- The Gamecocks are giving up 59.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.3).
- Jacksonville State is draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.4 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 90-60
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|Fort Valley State
|W 93-57
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Trevecca Nazarene
|W 107-67
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida International
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
