Saturday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) taking on the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 victory for Jacksonville State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 74, Florida International 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-6.6)

Jacksonville State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Jacksonville State has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida International, who is 5-7-0 ATS. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in three games, while Panthers games have gone over nine times. Jacksonville State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 games. Florida International has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +153 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 242nd in college basketball and are giving up 62.4 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball.

Jacksonville State is 98th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Jacksonville State makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

The Gamecocks average 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (169th in college basketball), and give up 82.1 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

Jacksonville State has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (270th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

