The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in eight of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Nyquist has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

Nyquist averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 18:29 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:26 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

