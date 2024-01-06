Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Fairview High School vs. Madison Academy Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Fairview High School plays at Madison Academy on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.
Fairview vs. Madison Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Madison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games Today
Brooks High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
