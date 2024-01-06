Etowah County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee County High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
