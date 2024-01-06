Crenshaw County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Crenshaw County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crenshaw Christian Academy at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.