The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Friars are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10.5 139.5

Creighton vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Providence's ATS record is 7-5-0 this year.

Creighton (8-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.2% less often than Providence (7-5-0) this season.

Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 64.3% 81.4 155.3 66.6 130.3 150.2 Providence 6 50% 73.9 155.3 63.7 130.3 142.1

Additional Creighton vs Providence Insights & Trends

The Bluejays put up 81.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.7 the Friars give up.

Creighton has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.

The Friars' 73.9 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays give up.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Providence is 7-4 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 8-6-0 6-2 6-8-0 Providence 7-5-0 0-0 3-9-0

Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Providence 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.