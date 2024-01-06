Clarke County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Clarke County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
