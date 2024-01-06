Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Citronelle High School vs. St. Paul's Episcopal School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
St. Paul's Episcopal School is hosting Citronelle High School at 7:30 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Citronelle vs. St. Paul's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
