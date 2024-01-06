Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
