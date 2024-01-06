Can we count on Auburn to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-2 NR NR 88

Auburn's best wins

On December 20 versus the Washington State Cougars, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23) in the RPI rankings, Auburn registered its best win of the season, a 69-62 victory at home. In the victory over Washington State, Honesty Scott-Grayson delivered a team-best 17 points. JaMya Mingo-Young contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on November 30

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 134/RPI) on December 16

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 147/RPI) on November 9

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 206/RPI) on December 3

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Auburn has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Auburn has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Auburn gets the 120th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Auburn has 14 games remaining this season, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

