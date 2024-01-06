The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

Auburn is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.

The 84.8 points per game the Tigers record are 8.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (76.4).

Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Auburn made 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule